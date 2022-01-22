Blackhawks' Wyatt Kalynuk: Recalled to taxi squad

Five games are on the NHL schedule this morning, including a battle between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, two teams who consider themselves Stanley Cup contenders. The Bruins will have to try and slow down a freight train, though, as the Avalanche have won seven in a row and haven’t lost in regulation in their last 13. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of the minor league and taxi squad shuffling.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO