Blackhawks' Wyatt Kalynuk: Recalled to taxi squad

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Five games are on the NHL schedule this morning, including a battle between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, two teams who consider themselves Stanley Cup contenders. The Bruins will have to try and slow down a freight train, though, as the Avalanche have won seven in a row and haven’t lost in regulation in their last 13. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of the minor league and taxi squad shuffling.
Smith was demoted to the taxi squad Wednesday. Smith's demotion may just be temporary unless Eeli Tolvanen (COVID-19 protocols) is cleared to return for Thursday's matchup with Edmonton. Even if he does return to the active roster, the 26-year-old Smith will be hard-pressed to log more than the 8:57 of ice time he has averaged in six games this year, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.
Bunnaman was dropped down to the taxi squad Wednesday. Bunnaman has been filling a bottom-six role for the club with a number of regular sidelined, including Sean Couturier (upper body) and Kevin Hayes (lower body). Since the Flyers don't play again until Saturday's tilt against the Kings, the demotion of Bunnaman is likely just a cap-saving measure that will be reversed closer to puck drop.
Guhle was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday. Guhle drew into two games while he was on the active roster. He had no points, three shots on goal and four hits. The 24-year-old will likely travel with the Ducks as extra defensive depth for the remainder of the road trip.
Thomson was demoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Thomson could be back on the active roster if Erik Brannstrom remains in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes. Thomson has four assists, 16 shots on goal and 19 hits through 13 appearances this season.
Miska was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Miska continues to bounce to and from the taxi squad and AHL Colorado. He's unlikely to see NHL action unless Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz is unavailable.
The Canadiens reassigned McNiven to the taxi squad Wednesday,. McNiven vacates the Canadiens' roster after allowing three goals on seven shots in his NHL debut Monday versus Minnesota. It would take multiple injuries or COVID-19 designations among Montreal's goalies for McNiven to see NHL ice again this season.
Turris was placed on loan to the taxi squad Wednesday. Turris takes over the spot on the taxi squad vacated by Ilya Konovalov, who was sent back to the AHL in a corresponding move. Turris thus drops off the active roster, which could signal Zach Hyman (COVID-19 protocols) will be ready for activation ahead of Thursday's clash with the Predators.
The Jets reassigned Kovacevic to the taxi squad Wednesday. As expected, Kovacevic was a healthy scratch versus Florida after joining the active roster Tuesday. The 24-year-old doesn't appear likely to make his NHL debut this season.
Priskie was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Priskie could be back on the active roster for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights if the Panthers don't get any blueliners back from injury or the COVID-19 protocols. He has no points in three games this season.
