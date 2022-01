EDISON – Mayor Sam Joshi has brought in a veteran public administrator to assist his administration in getting started. “[The mayor has] called on my experience to help get a number of improvements and projects [he] wants to get done and get that on the road and moving quickly,” Matthew Watkins told the Township Council at a meeting on Jan. 12, adding he will help put in place some administrative procedures and streamline operations.

