Kings-Bucks: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Saturday, January 22nd)

The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference battle. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Knicks-Bucks prediction and pick. Neither of these teams has lived up to the preseason expectations set for them. The Knicks were expected to be a middling playoff team at the very least, but their 23-26 record currently has them as the eleventh seed in the weak Eastern Conference. The Bucks are the defending champions, but you wouldn’t know it from their play. Despite retaining their championship roster and having one of the biggest superstars in the sport in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has only managed a 30-20 record and is the sixth seed in the conference. This game is an opportunity for both teams to begin to get things headed in the right direction, so let’s get into the pick.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO