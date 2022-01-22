ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings-Bucks: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Saturday, January 22nd)

ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
The Sacramento Kings (18-29) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (29-19) at Fiserv Forum. Game Time: 7:00PM EST/4:00PM PST on Saturday, January 22nd. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a...

clutchpoints.com

ClutchPoints

Cavs star Darius Garland issues bold warning to NBA after beating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are legitimate threats in the East, and Darius Garland believes they have proven just that after their recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland took down Milwaukee in dominating fashion on Wednesday, winning 115-99 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobb Portis combining for 69 points. The Cavs used a total team effort to surpass the Bucks, with six players scoring in double figures.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Bucks prediction, odds, pick and more – 1/28/2022

The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference battle. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Knicks-Bucks prediction and pick. Neither of these teams has lived up to the preseason expectations set for them. The Knicks were expected to be a middling playoff team at the very least, but their 23-26 record currently has them as the eleventh seed in the weak Eastern Conference. The Bucks are the defending champions, but you wouldn’t know it from their play. Despite retaining their championship roster and having one of the biggest superstars in the sport in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has only managed a 30-20 record and is the sixth seed in the conference. This game is an opportunity for both teams to begin to get things headed in the right direction, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kings make final decision on Ben Simmons trade with Sixers

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most frequently discussed teams as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Ben Simmons has been the most frequently discussed trade target for the past six months despite the Philadelphia 76ers’ stance on not moving him just for the sake of it. It seemed for a while that the two sides were on a collision course.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga drops truth bomb on Klay Thompson

San Francisco, CA – Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson dished out a season-high six assists in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. The three-time champion made some behind-the-back passes that made the crowd go nuts, and the high-flying rookie Jonathan Kuminga was the recipient of a few of those dimes.
NBA
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
