Did you know that besides operating systems and apps, malware gets updated too? And that is unfortunate because it makes malware even more dangerous. According to Bleeping Computer, the malware known as BRATA has added new features with its latest iteration including GPS tracking, the ability to use multiple connectivity channels, and the capability to perform a factory reset that wipes from the device all signs of the malware attack (along with all data).

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO