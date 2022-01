The recent surge of PlayStation games arriving on PC is thanks in large part to their creators asking Sony to make it happen, according to Cory Barlog. The director of God of War spoke with Game Informer about the process of bringing God of War to PC four years after it first arrived on PS4. The interview touched on the topics of potentially making changes to the game's content for this new release - which the developers quickly decided against - and how playing at 60 frames per second and ultra-widescreen can help you still get your butt kicked by valkyries. Then GI asked about what made Sony decide to start expanding its presence on PC after all these years of console exclusivity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO