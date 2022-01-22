Clemson Returns Home Looking to Snap Losing Skid Against Pitt

Clemson (10-8, 2-5) returns to Littlejohn on Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak as the Tigers are set to host Pitt (7-11, 2-5).

Brad Brownell's team is coming off a 91-78 road loss to Syracuse in which the head coach was not happy with the Tigers' performance on the defensive end of the court.

"Just didn't play well enough tonight defensively," Brownell said after the loss. "You know, it's been a little bit of a common theme for this team. I got a great group of kids but we're not as tough as we need to be. And it shows up especially on the defensive end."

Clemson has now lost four of its past five games, but Brownell said his team is still fully invested in getting things turned around.

"I think sometimes everybody, when teams start losing games, it's 'oh, they're quitting on their coach' or 'they're giving in' and all that," Brownell said. "Sometimes you're just not good enough too now. Sometimes teams are just— it's hard to win, or they're better than you. are, they're beating you down a little bit. I'm not worried about my team right now. I think we have really good kids that want to be coached and want to get better."

How to Watch: ACCN (Wes Durham; PxP and Perry Clark; Analyst)

How to Listen: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson/Tim Bourret)

Series History: Clemson leads 8-3

Player to Watch: Chase Hunter has started to see an uptick in his minutes played this season, and after scoring 11 points in the loss to Syracuse, Brownell said the redshirt sophomore is a guy he might consider inserting into the starting lineup.

"We could move Chase into the starting lineup," the head coach said. "Chase has played better. You know, sometimes it's nice to have Chase off the bench because he can play the two, or he can play the three."

Injury News: Hunter Tyson has now sprained both ankles this season, something that has really affected his mobility.

"Not moving quite as well," Brownell said. "You know, he's sprained both ankles. Other one he did right before, the Thursday before Boston College. He just doesn't quite have the lift. He just doesn't quite have the explosion that he had earlier in the year, you know when he was feeling good and bouncing around."

"I hate it because he's given us everything he has. He's a great kid working hard. He just, you know, he's just lost a little pop here for a while. Hopefully, we keep getting treatment on those ankles, they get a little bit healthier and he gets his confidence again and gets that poo back."

