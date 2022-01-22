‘Welcome to varsity’: Gregori holds on to beat Enochs in CCAL overtime thriller

UNION CITY — Up to this point in the 2021-22 season, teams that may have been struggling to score on the hardwood have made it a habit of finally catching fire the minute they take to the floor to face the Union City Chargers. Coming into Friday night’s contest at Union City’s McNett Fieldhouse the Concord Yellowjackets have been widely regarded as one of the best teams in the Big 8 conference, though many of their 6 wins have been very close, including a three point win over Bronson, a two point win over Homer, and a nine point win over Jonesville. For the season Concord has been averaging just over 50 points a game while the Chargers, who recently stopped a three game skid with a win over second place Homer, have averaged just over 47 points a contest. Unfortunately for Union City the Yellowjackets picked Friday night to heat up offensively.

UNION CITY, MI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO