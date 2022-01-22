‘Welcome to varsity’: Gregori holds on to beat Enochs in CCAL overtime thriller
By Quinton Hamilton
Modesto Bee
6 days ago
When Gregori went ahead 23-8 with five and a half minutes left in the second quarter of Friday night’s Central California Athletic League matchup with Enochs, it looked like the Jaguars would coast to victory. The Eagles did their best to make things interesting. Behind a roaring home...
The Boys Varsity Bowling Team defeated Barringer to finish the season with an 84-14 record and the American Conference Championship. The boys had individual honors with third high game Tim Twomey (246), third high series Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi (634) and third high average Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi (178). Kalvin Wong (168), Dan Carchia (166),
WAHOO- Playing from behind is never a recipe for success, especially on the road against a quality team. The Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo girls basketball team found this out first hand in a 47-45 double-overtime loss to Waverly on Jan. 20. “I thought our girls really battled against a...
The Lady Bombers had a great meet against Lowell, and finished their regular season with a win 128-57. Audrey Korniak had a PR in the 100 butterfly, and Maggie Hooker had a PR in the 50 Freestyle. Two Relay teams captured victories tonight, the Medley Relay (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers, Katie Castle) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Lizzie Parrish, Solcy Sanchez, Maddie Kosiba, Ary Nelson).
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor HOOVER – There’s no way around it: This was a beating. Spain Park used its superior height and size to run out to a 35-point lead in the third quarter before finally winning 67-35 against Hewitt-Trussville. It didn’t look like it would be that way at first, as Ray Rolley […]
UNION CITY — Up to this point in the 2021-22 season, teams that may have been struggling to score on the hardwood have made it a habit of finally catching fire the minute they take to the floor to face the Union City Chargers. Coming into Friday night’s contest at Union City’s McNett Fieldhouse the Concord Yellowjackets have been widely regarded as one of the best teams in the Big 8 conference, though many of their 6 wins have been very close, including a three point win over Bronson, a two point win over Homer, and a nine point win over Jonesville. For the season Concord has been averaging just over 50 points a game while the Chargers, who recently stopped a three game skid with a win over second place Homer, have averaged just over 47 points a contest. Unfortunately for Union City the Yellowjackets picked Friday night to heat up offensively.
HIRAM — The College of Wooster did all it could on the final possession.
But the Fighting Scots couldn't stop Hiram College wing Kevin Beans Jr., who stepped inside the 3-point arc, spun and sank the game-winning 20-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift the Terriers to an 83-81 win in North Coast Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Friday night at Price Gymnasium.
...
FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville was able to keep it close until the end Wednesday night, but the homecourt advantage and some sharp shooting by Fayetteville down the stretch was enough for the Bulldogs to claim a 75-68 victory in the hotly-contested 6A-West. “That was a really good basketball game,” Fayetteville...
The STM Cougars improved to 22-5, and 4-0 in district 5-4A with the 53-45 win over Carencro. STM’s Monwell Willis had 22 points for the Cougars, and Christian Landry added eight points. Carencro led at halftime, 25-21. The Bears’ Kyron Jackson had 20 points in the loss. In other action across Acadiana… in district 3-5A, […]
The Topeka West Chargers avenged their only loss of the season at the hands of the Seaman Vikings, doing it in historic fashion.
The Chargers steamrolled Seaman 74-58 at Topeka West Friday. Ranked second in 5A, Topeka West improved to 12-1.
...
RANDOLPH – They have become hallmarks of Randolph High boys basketball teams over the years, their length and sheer athleticism routinely overwhelming opponents.
Those facets of the Blue Devils style of play were once again on display Friday night, but Randolph leaned on another skill that usually is a much lesser part of its identity against South Shore League counterpart Middleboro.
...
In a nationally-televised game that took 45 minutes to find a winner, the Redhawks came up just short, dropping Thursday night's game 74-73 against the Morehead State University Eagles. The Eagles outscored the Redhawks 10-9 in the five-minute overtime period. Redhawks head coach Brad Korn said he was proud of...
Brendan Boyle didn’t see Jeff Dailey play because he was too young, but the two, it seems, have been forever connected. Dailey was the 2004 Notre Dame-Green Pond graduate who set the school record at 1,742 points while being coached by Boyle’s father, Pat. Sadly, in November 2007 at the age of 23, Dailey died in a house fire while he was a student at East Stroudsburg University. Brendan Boyle ...
Your Miamisburg Lady Vikings win over Beavercreek on Senior Night 47-37. Alley Haas led the Vikings in scoring with 13. Dara Russo recorded a season high 16 rebounds. The Vikings return to action tomorrow evening at home against Northmont.
