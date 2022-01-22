ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

New Community Center to develop in Fairfax

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 6 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. ( WDVM ) — Fairfax City and Fairfax County are redeveloping a health and community center to provide community members with a facility focused on health and wellness.

The Joseph Willard Health Center will be transformed into a place for health, wellness, fitness, child care, and performing arts.

The center will be located at the corner of Layton hall drive and Old Lee Highway.

The center will be built in place of the current health center and include a campus redesign that connects to the Sherwood Center.

The center is being developed with the community in mind, and organizers say they are using the feedback from community members to improve the center.

“The center is going to include a number of community center amenities including a new gymnasium, fitness center, kitchen, and multipurpose room,” said Matthew Kaiser, Fairfax City Planning.

The center is expected in 2026.

For more information visit, www.engage.fairfaxva.gov .

