The Brompton T Line was unveiled yesterday (January 19 2022) and is by some distance the lightest version of the classic Brompton bike ever, beating out the previous incumbent by several kilos. You can read my thoughts about the Brompton T Line but here you have the chance to hear about it straight from the horse's mouth. Not that Will Carleysmith is a horse. No, he is Brompton's Chief Design and Engineering Officer. He kindly agreed to talk to me about how you go about redesigning a design classic, where Brompton might take its urban mobility dreams in future, and whether using a non-electric scooter can lead to having 'one big leg'.

BICYCLES ・ 7 DAYS AGO