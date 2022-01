A Wichita man who asked to make a report to police, then fled from police at a high rate of speed, later called to report that he had crashed his vehicle. Officers were called to the Salina Police Department to assist a citizen at approximately 9:05 p.m. Thursday. They located the man, identified as Montreal Williams, 44, of Wichita, next door in the parking lot of the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. Williams was sitting in the front seat of a 2013 Mazda 2. He told the officers that he wanted to make a report and that he wanted the patrol supervisor.

