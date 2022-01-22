ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Increase Your Home Value

furniturefashion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what ways can you add value and curb appeal to your home?. How can you add more curb appeal to your porch and facade?. Is lighting important when it comes to house valuations?. Would it be expensive to add solar lights to a home?. What other ways could...

furniturefashion.com

kidsinthehouse.com

12 Tips to Make Your Home Super Cozy

You spend about 62% of your time at home. This number increases for those who also work remotely. So, you want a space that is warm and inviting. Here are some tips for making your house super cozy. 1. Spruce up Your Entryway. Your property's exterior is one of the...
momblogsociety.com

7 Simple Updates That Will Make Your Home the Coziest

When the temperatures drop and snow starts falling, most people start to crave a warm and cozy environment. There’s even a Danish word for this feeling – hygge (hoo-gah), which means the feeling of contentment that accompanies coziness. Here are seven ways you can borrow from cold Scandinavia...
SPY

Keep Your Home and Worksite Safe With a Gas Leak Detector

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When it comes to keeping your home and workplace safe, there are some must-haves. This list includes fire alarms, fire extinguishers and gas leak detectors. A gas leak, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, has many culprits. Open fires that use gas, a car running in a garage, paint remover products, improper installation of a stove vent, a gas or wood-burning fireplace, kerosene or gas heaters,...
Panhandle Post

Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For all the talk about rising U.S. home values in cities and suburbs, they have nothing on the skyrocketing price of farmland. While median existing-home prices rose by 15.8% in the U.S. last year, farmland values went up about double that rate in places like Iowa.
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Walls Countless Times, And I Swear by this Paint Trick for Total Color Confidence

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I refreshed my bedroom paint color last spring, I stared at what felt like millions of paint swatches. The room had been painted in Silver Song (1557), one of Benjamin Moore’s slightly greige grays, for nearly 10 years, and it was time for a change. Naturally, I turned to medium-tone grays with blue undertones. My painter laughed at my adventurousness, too.
Lakeland Gazette

2022 Housing Market Predictions

The housing market is very complex and shares close ties with the U.S economy. Even the slightest shift can have implications for home buyers and Real Estate agents. Read more to learn what experts are saying about the housing market in the new year. Housing market now. Coinciding with the...
retechnology.com

How Your Core Values Generate Business

More businesses are talking about "values," but what does that really mean?. To an individual, "values" are most often seen in value judgments. These are statements about life that can't be proven or disproven in ordinary ways. They disclose what the person making the statement considers important but aren't necessarily held by other people.
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Burned Lot Listed For Sale

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the Marshall Fire, evidence is surfacing that some residents are opting out of rebuilding. One homeowner whose home was destroyed has placed the property for sale. (credit: Zillow) The property is located on Mohawk Circle, on the edge of the Marshall Fire burn scar. (credit: Zillow) The posting on Zillow lists the lot for $350,000 and states no beds, no baths, no square feet. The posting also includes a picture of the home that once stood there and the lot now. (credit: Zillow)
The Independent

Flats making a comeback on home buyers’ wish lists as demand surges

Demand for flats outside London is at its strongest level for at least five years, according to a property website.Relatively modest increases in flat prices compared with other property types are helping to drive interest from buyers across the UK, Zoopla suggested.The average price for a terraced, semi-detached or detached home is £289,500, which is 8.8% higher than a year earlier, according to Zoopla’s figures.Apartments are... moving back onto the radar of buyers as lockdown restrictions are liftedTom Bill, Knight FrankThe annual rise in flat prices is a quarter of the rate of increase for houses, with flat prices increasing...
SmartAsset

What Is the ISO AMT?

If incentive stock options (ISOs) are part of your compensation package, knowing what they are, what they can do for you and how their tax treatment is going to affect you in the future is important. At the very least, … Continue reading → The post What Is the ISO AMT? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
