YODER, Kan. — One person was killed in a two vehicle accident Monday evening just north of Yoder. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and the SO were called out around 9:50 p.m. to Trails West and Yoder Road. When they arrived, they located two vehicles in the east ditch of Yoder Rd. According to the reports an 81-year-old Moundridge man was on Yoder Road either stopped or traveling at a slow rate of speed when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Mt Hope youth.

YODER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO