Maidenhead beat Halifax to dent their National League title bid

Maidenhead dented Halifax’s National League title bid with a 1-0 win at York Road.

Josh Kelly made it four goals in three games by firing home in the 29th minute.

Kelly had other chances to extend Maidenhead’s lead but was unable to convert.

The visitors went close when Matty Warburton forced a great save from Daniel Gyollai after a twisting run into the box.

Halifax won 7-4 when the two sides met in the FA Cup in November, but there never looked like being a repeat of that high-scoring contest.

The Shaymen drop to second spot behind new league leaders Chesterfield, while Maidenhead climb a place to 19th.

