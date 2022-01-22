ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Substitute Jamar Loza helps Woking to victory over struggling Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
Substitute Jamar Loza fired home in the 76th minute to seal a 2-0 win for Woking over relegation-threatened Wealdstone in the National League.

The home side made a strong start and grabbed the lead with 19 minutes on the clock when Inih Effiong struck home the loose ball following a corner.

Wealdstone had a number of chances, the best of which arguably fell to Josh Umerah who dragged his effort wide in the 53rd minute.

Woking boss Alan Dowson introduced Loza and Nicke Kabamba in the 74th minute and his decision paid instant dividends as the pair combined for the second goal.

Things got worse for Wealdstone seven minutes from time when Douglas James-Taylor was sent off for a reckless challenge on Kyran Lofthouse.

