Robbie Stockdale frustrated as Rochdale held by Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale admitted to feeling frustrated after his side were held to a goalless draw by Bradford at the Crown Oil Arena.

Dale had the better chances in the first half and largely dominated the second but were unable to break the deadlock.

“Hand on heart, I feel it’s two points dropped,” said Stockdale. “I felt we more than matched Bradford on the day and stood up to the physical challenge in the first half.

“I asked them to do it again in the second half but with a bit more composure on the ball and we did that and were the better team by far. But it’s just trying to get the ball in the net at the minute.

“So we have to be frustrated not to win the game but I am delighted with our overall performance.

“The next job for us now is to turn these frustrating draws into wins and when we feel we’re losing a game, turn them into draws. But we’ll look up the table and if we can get a couple more bodies in this week to help, that will only improve us.”

Bradford started brightly but could have been behind in the seventh minute when Conor Grant was played through by Josh Andrews, his side-footed effort saved by Sam Hornby.

The Bantams saw plenty of the ball but struggled to test Joel Coleman in the Dale goal, while at the other end Hornby saved well at the feet of Odoh in first half time added on.

Dale bossed the second half with Alex Newby twice going close and George Broadbent driving a shot across the face of goal. Bradford had a late rally in which Jamie Walker saw a volley saved but Dale almost took the win in the 90th minute, Newby’s free kick well saved by Hornby.

Both managers’ gameplans were put to the test by injuries – five of the six substitutions were injury-enforced with Bradford midfielder Elliot Watt likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Bantams boss Derek Adams said: “I thought we did really well in the first half, I thought we were the better team and dominated with the way we kept the ball, got into good areas and overloaded Rochdale.

“We had to make changes – Elliot had to come off and we missed him and his ability to get on the ball and pass. It’s a medial ligament injury and I would say we’ll be without him for the rest of the season now.

“And then Lee Angol pulls up in the second half. So that affected us and in the second half we had to deal with the threat of Rochdale more than the first half without them really having big chances.

“We had opportunities but they were from distance, rather than inside that six-yard box.”

