ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

What does your silverware drawer say about you?

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you given your silverware drawer much thought lately? I didn’t think so. Maybe there’s not a lot happening in yours, but there is in ours. And I don’t mean mice. They’re well under control for reasons I won’t go into at the moment, thought the half dozen or so spring-loaded...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Conceal Your Clutter With These 12 Useful Organizers With Drawers

If you're on the lookout for new home organizers, go for something that will help you conceal the clutter. There are so many options to shop online, it can be hard to know where to start. We suggest opting for one with drawers, because not only does it look stylish, but it helps conceal your clutter. As we started our shopping journey, we came across so many chic and affordable finds, it was hard to choose just one.
INTERIOR DESIGN
scotscoop.com

What your favorite Trader Joe’s product says about you

Since the Trader Joe’s brand began production in 1972, it has become a cult-favorite grocer. The brand’s signature tropical branding combined with its unique products has made it a staple for pantries across the country. Over the past few years, Trader Joe’s has gained a new customer base with the help of Instagram accounts dedicated to its innovative products. People’s favorite items of the store’s unique foods can tell their personalities.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

This Is What Your Waiter First Notices About You

Just as you make observations about a restaurant when you walk in the door, waiters observe you when you sit down at your table. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way we live in every area of our lives, and going out to eat is no exception. Before, we had no problem squeezing past crowded tables or selecting from the salad bar; now, we wear masks to protect ourselves and others and sit at widely-spaced tables. Some of the biggest changes, however, have occurred within the role of your restaurant server. They’re most likely serving fewer people, as many restaurants are only open at reduced capacity; they spend their entire shift in a mask, and social distancing guidelines mean less interaction with customers. That said, there are still several things about you that your restaurant server takes note of before you’ve even ordered.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silverware#Drawer#Design#Auction
TheConversationCanada

Yes, your dog can understand what you're saying — to a point

Humans are unique in their ability to develop sophisticated language abilities. Language allows us to communicate with each other and live in complex societies. It is key to our advanced cognitive abilities and technological prowess. As a developmental psychologist, I have extensively studied the role of language in children’s cognitive development, especially their executive functions – the cognitive skills that allow them to control their behaviour, plan for the future, solve difficult problems and resist temptation. Executive functions The development of executive functions occurs slowly over the course of childhood. As they get older, children get better at organizing their thoughts and controlling...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
pawtracks.com

What does it mean when your cat sits and stares at you for no reason?

Do you feel like someone is always watching you? It may seem like your cat’s eyes are locked in on you, whether you’re sitting on the couch, in a Zoom meeting, or headed to the bathroom. We know – those deep green, amber, blue, or multi-colored eyes are...
PETS
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Frozen vegetables are just as good as fresh. Why do we still stick our noses up at it?

Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Monroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy