Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 09:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Botetourt, Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Botetourt; Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values will drop to 5 degrees or lower Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bladen, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bladen; Robeson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to possibly two inches in some areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Darlington, Marlboro and Dillon Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson and Bladen Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Oceanside areas north of Cape Hatteras. Soundside areas south of Rodanthe. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Minor ocean overwash possible along portions of NC 12 between Oregon Inlet and Buxton, especially during times of high tide. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 PM 3.5 -0.2 0.9 2-3 None 29/05 AM 5.8 2.1 1.9 4-5 Minor 29/05 PM 5.6 1.9 2.8 6 Minor 30/06 AM 5.7 2.0 1.6 5-6 Minor 30/06 PM 3.8 0.1 0.8 3-4 None 31/06 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 0.8 -0.4 0.8 1-2 None 29/05 PM 3.0 1.8 2.4 3 Minor 30/05 AM 1.8 0.6 0.9 2 None 30/06 PM 1.0 -0.2 0.4 1 None 31/06 AM 1.4 0.2 0.4 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 10:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Columbia River Gorge; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley; Upper Hood River Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY BELOW 1500 FEET * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected below 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 14:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton Very Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight. An isolated dusting of snow is possible with localized amounts up to one-half inch across higher elevation such as Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, and Flat Top Mountain. Lower elevations around Chattanooga are not forecast to receive measurable snow accumulation. Any light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, may result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning between zero and 10 above zero. Higher elevations will see wind chill values between zero and five below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of Highway 64. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
#Wind Advisory#Eastern Alaska Range Wind
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-28 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:20:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with areas of low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2 inches are expected. The heaviest snow and lowest visibility will be from Trims Camp south. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. North winds gusting to 40 mph from Trims Camp south will result in blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Winds are expected to decrease Saturday night with conditions improving then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Essex WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Saturday morning.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 11:46:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Now to 6 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light Snow. Snow accumulations around one inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the Interstate 64 corridor in Rowan, Bath, and Montgomery counties will be affected.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Essex WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Saturday morning.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Saturday morning.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Western Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds include Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 33.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

