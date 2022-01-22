ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ex-MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre sentenced to prison in Mexico

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZZGf_0dt14eta00

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in Mexico after his conviction for the murder and rape of a 22-month-old girl.

The child, who was the daughter of his former girlfriend, died of injuries suffered in the assault in Saltillo, Mexico, in July 2020.

Mitre was arrested in Mexico on July 13, 2020, on drug possession charges, then was charged with rape and murder three days later. He was sentenced earlier this week.

Now 40, Mitre spent parts of eight seasons in the major leagues, pitching for the Chicago Cubs (2003-05), Florida Marlins (2006-07), New York Yankees (2009-11) and Milwaukee Brewers (2011).

Mitre served a 50-game suspension in 2009 for violating MLB’s drug policy. At the time, he said he unknowingly took a banned substance when he used a supplement purchased at a GNC store in Florida.

He pitched 454 2/3 innings in 143 career games (64 starts) and posted a 13-30 record with a 5.21 ERA.

A Los Angeles native, he continued his career in the Mexican League. He was suspended indefinitely after his arrest.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB
WGN News

Former Cubs pitcher Sergio Mitre found guilty of killing ex’s toddler

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Former major league pitcher Sergio Mitre has been found guilty of murdering the 22-month-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend. A three-judge tribunal in the Mexican state of Coahuila made the ruling on Wednesday. It cited results from the toddler’s autopsy and findings from the criminal investigation as enough evidence to convict […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Orioles relying on ex-Yankees pitcher to be high-leverage reliever, and that could be a big problem

The Baltimore Orioles are banking on Dillon Tate in 2022. And that could be a big problem. Tate, the former New York Yankees prospect, will enter the season expecting to be an “oft-used right-handed reliever,” according to the Baltimore Sun. “Like most Orioles, there wasn’t much consistency in Tate’s 2021, but the good stretches offer hope.”
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy