Cannabidiol (CBD), an active ingredient in cannabis, might help block infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. But don't go drop a bunch of cash on CBD oils at your local dispensary: The possible effect still needs to be tested in humans. (And definitely don't smoke marijuana to prevent coronavirus infection.) Even if the findings do hold up, they apply to the kind of medical-grade, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved CBD used to treat seizure disorders, not the low-potency stuff available to consumers.

