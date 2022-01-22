Silver Spring’s United Therapeutics Corporation Announces Historic Achievements in its Xenotransplantation Programs
UKidney™ procedure data published in the American Journal of Transplantation; the first such data published in a peer-reviewed journal. UHeart™ recipient patient reaches a two-week milestone post-transplant. UThymoKidney™ procedure represents a historic first preclinical human model study. United Therapeutics Corporation, a public benefit corporation with a...mocoshow.com
Comments / 1