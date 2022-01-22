ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Panel Of Three GOP Judges Issues A “Spanking” To Two California Counties That Closed Gun Stores During The Pandemic

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FU4RN_0dt14GuG00

A federal appeals court has ruled that two California counties violated the Second Amendment when they demanded that gun shops close at the beginning of the pandemic.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a “belated spanking,” as The Washington Times put it, to Los Angeles and Ventura counties for shuttering gun stores in 2020 for 11 days and 48 days, respectively – even as they allowed hardware stores, bike shops, golf courses and boatyards to remain open as “essential” businesses.

“Neither pandemic nor even war wipes away the Constitution,” Judge Andrew Kleinfeld, one of President George H.W. Bush’s appointees, wrote in his opinion.

The Second Amendment added Judge Lawrence VanDyke, one of President Donald Trump’s appointees, “means nothing if the government can prohibit all persons from acquiring any firearm or ammunition. But that’s what happened in this case.”

By their actions, which came with the threat of arrest and jail for violators, those counties “wholly prevented law-abiding citizens … from realizing their right to keep and bear arms,” VanDyke noted.

It’s unclear whether the counties will appeal, or what penalty they face for abridging the Second Amendment.

Judge VanDyke predicted the entire 9th Circuit Court, known notoriously as the most liberal in the country, will demand to hear the case, which ended with a unanimous ruling rendered by three GOP-appointed judges. He also predicted the whole court would vote to support the counties.

“Our circuit,” he wrote, “has ruled on dozens of Second Amendment cases, and without fail has ultimately blessed every gun regulation challenged, so we shouldn’t expect anything less here.”

Still, columnist Ton Knighton of the pro-Second Amendment website Bearing Arms, said the ruling should hearten gun owners, and prepare them for what may come next.

“You cannot bar people from buying guns, especially not with the argument, ‘It’s for your own good.’ That’s essentially what the lockdown of gun stores was about. They decided you couldn’t exercise your rights because they figured it was unsafe, in this case, because of COVID,” Knighton wrote.

“It’s really only a matter of time before someone seriously tries to push for closing gun stores forever with that rationale if we’re not careful. Making damn sure the courts respect our rights is the only real way to prevent it.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Joins 7 States In Lawsuit Against Biden: DeSantis, Moody, And Nuñez Slam Illegal Border Policies

Today, Florida joined states from across the nation, including Texas, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Alaska in filing suit against the Biden Administration for reinstating the Central America Minors (CAM) Program. “This program is another example of the Biden Administration’s utter contempt for the faithful enforcement of our nation’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin Data Is Clear: Republican Governors Crush Democratic Ones In Terms Of Pandemic Recovery

Last month Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took a victory lap amid a dismal national jobs report. President Joe Biden’s economy produced only 210,000 jobs in November. Yet DeSantis was crowing because nearly a quarter of them – 51,100 – were in Florida. The Sunshine State also produced a job growth rate that at the time outpaced the nation as a whole by 600 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
The Free Press - TFP

Federal Judge Rebuffs Biden Admin, Blocks Gulf Of Mexico Drilling Leases

A federal judge late Thursday blocked offshore drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico that President Joe Biden’s administration conducted last year. Judge Rudolph Contreras, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, vacated both the approval to hold the sale, spearheaded by the Trump administration, and the sale itself, which took place in November 2021. In a 68-page ruling, the judge returned the sale to the Interior Department for further consideration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Vandyke
Person
Donald Trump
The Free Press - TFP

Police Find Five People Shot In DC Hotel

Five people were shot at a party in a Washington, D.C., hotel early Thursday, according to authorities, Fox 5 DC reported. The shooting was reported at the Days Inn Wyndham hotel in Northwest Washington, D.C., around 3:30 a.m. while a party went on inside, according to police, Fox 5 DC reported. At first, police said there were four female victims, but they have now confirmed that at least one of the victims is a male.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces $80 Million In Awards For Community Storm Resiliency Projects

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $80 million in awards to South Florida communities through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program. Funding received through the grant program will enhance community infrastructure, support the environment, and mitigate against damage from future...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Spanking#Second Amendment#The Washington Times#Circuit Court#Gop
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Lawmakers Demand Answers From Mayorkas Regarding DHS Documents TSA Allows Migrants To Use As ID

Republican lawmakers have demanded the Biden administration answer questions regarding alternate forms of identification the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it accepts from migrants traveling throughout the country. Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden, along with 21 other Republican lawmakers, sent a letter Wednesday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

“It’s Not Disheartening, It’s Disgusting” Florida Gov. DeSantis On Feds Ending COVID Treatment

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable with doctors and patients who have recently received monoclonal antibodies now banned by the Biden Administration to highlight the real-world clinical success of these treatments. On Monday night, Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unexpectedly revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) for...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

60 Arrested In “Swipe Left For Meth” Sting Operation, Polk County Sheriff Judd To Brief Media

POLK COUNTY, FL. – The updated story can be found here, 68 charged in this sting. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 10:00 a.m. this morning about a 6-month-long undercover investigation “Swipe Left for Meth” during which detectives made 60 arrests and obtained warrants for 8 others, related to the sale of illegal drugs facilitated on mobile dating apps.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Reportedly Plans To Regulate Crypto Over National Security Concerns

President Joe Biden is set to announce guidelines for regulating cryptocurrencies in the coming weeks, Barron’s reported. The initiative will involve the State Department, Treasury Department, National Economic Council, Council of Economic Advisers and White House National Security Council, according to Barron’s, and it will charge the agencies with developing a coherent regulatory framework for digital assets.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

“Clean It Up, I’ve Had It” Florida Sheriff Sets Up Shop At High Crime Hotel

A Florida hotel that has seen over 400 calls for police service in the last year, and 36 in January alone, has a new neighbor. America’s Best Value Inn in Satellite Beach, Florida, has had 60 plus disturbance calls, 10 overdoses, 4 Narcan deployments, 13 animal complaints, 12 battery cases, 46 injured or ill calls, 35 suspicious person or vehicle calls, 6 fugitives, and 30 trespassing calls.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

16-Year-Old Rapper Charged With Shooting New York City Police Officer Gets Out On $250,000 Bail

A juvenile rapper charged with shooting a police officer was able to leave jail after posting a $250,000 bond. Camrin Williams, a 16-year-old rapper from New York, was arrested on Jan. 18 and held on assault and juvenile weapons charges after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old New York Police Department (NYPD) officer, Kaseem Pennant, during a struggle, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Free Press - TFP

Republicans Line Up Behind Manchin And Sinema Amid Their Independent Streak

As left-wing Democrats sour on Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, they are finding new allies — and donors — in Republicans. Ken Langone, a co-founder of The Home Depot and a prominent GOP donor, donated $5,000 to Manchin’s leadership PAC in December 2021, the most an individual can give to a political action committee in a year, CNBC reported. This donation came right after Manchin effectively killed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, infuriating some of his fellow Democratic lawmakers.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
99K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy