Cryptocurrency's price plunged below $35,000 for the first time since July. The world's biggest digital asset, Bitcoin, fell as low as $34,042.78 on Saturday, marking a drop of 7.2%. It has recovered most of those losses, and was trading at $35,445 at 14:19 GMT. Other cryptocurrencies saw declines as well, with Ethereum down 12%. Solana and Cardano each dropped at least 17%, according to Coinbase.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO