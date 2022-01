How ‘Native American street food’ is helping to keep tribal cultures alive. Whenever the food trailer is out, it’s flying flags from different tribes and covered in art depicting Native Americans of old, eagles, medicine wheels, and other significant Native American symbolism. The folks inside are preparing frybread, buffalo burgers, NDN tacos, and NAICCO pockets. The different flags get swapped out to reflect and honor those people working in the food trailer, along with those who call NAICCO home. Some of them are for places far away from Ohio: Yakama in Washington, Warm Springs in Oregon, the Rosebud in South Dakota, and so on.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO