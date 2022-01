Randy Orton has been a staple of WWE television since 2002 and remains one of the most decorated stars on its current roster as a Grand Slam Champion and 14-time world champion. After playing a massive role in Monday Night Raw's main event scene in 2020, he pivoted to a months-long feud with Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt up through WrestleMania 37. He then formed an unlikely alliance with Riddle, becoming the wildly-popular duo RK-Bro and winning the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam 2021. The two dropped the titles to American Alpha earlier this month but have continued their program with Chad Gable and Otis in an effort to win the gold back.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO