Florida Moving Company Reaps In Revenue, Being Known For Its Conservative Views And Customers

Don’t believe the hype when you hear supposedly sophisticated, educated, vaccinated left-wingers bashing the yokels in red states.

Americans are voting with their feet – and their choice is clear.

As the U.S. Census Bureau explained last month, the solidly red South “was the only region that had positive net domestic migration” as the pandemic raged in 2021. Almost 658,000 newcomers moved into the South from another area. On the other hand, the undoubtedly, hardcore blue Northeast witnessed a population decrease of nearly 366,000 people.

Among individual states, Florida welcomed the most newly relocated residents, about 221,000, followed by Texas and Arizona. Meanwhile, the largest flight occurred in California and New York, each of which lost more than 350,000 people, and Illinois – all blue states.

Southerners can only hope this migration is driven by disaffected conservatives fleeing liberal politicians, policies, and philosophy, instead of left-wingers who want to bring their discredited ideas to new homes in warmer climates.

The New York Post recently reported on a Florida moving company that is helping make that happen.

Blue Line Moving in Jupiter is “becoming famous among conservatives who want to move to red states,” the Post noted.

The company is prominently pro-police, thus the name.

Owner John Rourke is a 16-year Army veteran who gained notice after appearing on Fox News. He caught the network’s attention when he traveled to Del Rio, Texas, to organize an annual clean-up project he does there, and videoed the thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to cross the border.

Rourke told the Post that was the best advertising he could have hoped for. His business for this month so far has more than doubled what he took in during January 2021.

The Post reported that Rourke’s clients have included Sean Hannity, Don Trump Jr., and Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.

“I want to angle my business to be the mover of the conservative party,” Rourke told the Post.

Until the West Coast and the Northeast wise up, it seems Rourke’s business will keep booming.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon