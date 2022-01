Late last year the extreme metal quartet Teeth unleashed their latest EP of mayhem titled Finite. A mediation on misanthropy, self-destruction, and the meaninglessness of existence. A sentiment that might be on the minds of many amidst an ongoing global pandemic. The EP is an expansion 2019's The Curse of Entropy, a deathgrinding, doom-addled slice of ferocity. If you have missed what this band has put on the table thus far, it is time to remedy that. And today's video premiere for "The Fog of Futility" ought to convince you of that.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO