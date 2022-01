Cloakroom frames Dissolution Wave as a concept album "in which an act of theoretical physics — the dissolution wave — wipes out all of humanity's existing art and abstract thought. In order to keep the world spinning on its axis, songsmiths must fill the ether with their compositions. Meanwhile, the Spire and Ward of Song act as a filter for human imagination: Only the best material can pass through the filter and keep the world turning." In a world where art is essentially objective and deemed either worthy or unworthy, would Cloakroom themselves pass the test? The short answer is "yup."

