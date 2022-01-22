Reports: Derrick Henry won’t be on snap count vs. Bengals

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who is coming off a broken foot, won’t be on a snap count in Saturday’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple outlets reported.

Henry, 28, has not played since breaking his foot on Oct. 31 during a 34-31 overtime win at the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans activated the two-time NFL rushing champion on Friday.

The 2020 All-Pro had a steel plate inserted into his foot during surgery on Nov. 2. Henry is also expected to face Cincinnati with a metal plate in his shoe, similar to those worn by players who have turf toe, NFL Network reported.

Henry was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, when he rushed for a league-leading 2,027 yards and 17 scores. In eight games this season, Henry ran for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns, both team bests.

After Henry won the 2015 Heisman Trophy with Alabama, the Titans selected him with 45th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 86 regular-season games with Tennessee, Henry has rushed for 6,797 yards and 65 touchdowns.

In six career playoff games with the Titans, Henry has run for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

