ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A for 2022

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whZk6_0dt133lX00

NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season.

Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues.

MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike system. MLB said it is recruiting employees to operate the system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.

3 keys to a Bengals win over the Titans in AFC Divisional Round

The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game in July 2019 and experimented with ABS during the second half of that season. It also was used in the Arizona Fall League for top prospects in 2019 , drawing complaints of its calls on breaking balls.

There were no minor leagues in 2020 due to the pandemic, and robot umps were used last season in eight of nine ballparks at the Low-A Southeast League .

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed in its labor contract that started in 2020 to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.

“It’s hard to handicap if, when or how it might be employed at the major league level, because it is a pretty substantial difference from the way the game is called today,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer, said last March.

MLB said the robot umpires will be used at some spring training ballparks in Florida, remain at Low A Southeast and could be used at non-MLB venues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bus rider arrested with $4K, drugs, guns at Columbus station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Toledo man is under arrest after he allegedly pulled a gun on another man at the Columbus Greyhound bus station. In a tweet, Columbus police said Vaughnell Gray, 36, of Toledo, allegedly had suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, suspected fentanyl, more than $4,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle with him.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting

Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting on the city’s east side that left one person dead. Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting. Rick Carfagna leaving Ohio House for state Chamber …. Fairfield County unveils tool to report COVID-19 …. New industrial park planned. Home COVID-19 test...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Boston

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#League System#Atlantic League#Ap#Major League Baseball#Triple A#Oklahoma City Dodgers#Reno Aces#Round Rock Express#Tacoma Rainiers#Bengals#Titans#Afc Divisional#American#The Arizona Fall League#Non Mlb
NBC4 Columbus

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowy end to the weekend

Snow showers will fill in this morning and continue through the afternoon. Because of this winter weather advisories are in effect and will continue through the evening. These snow showers are ahead of a cold front that will sweep through this afternoon and help to this out snow showers by this evening. Widespread, snow accumulations will reach 1-3″.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Yardbarker

Barry Bonds Still Belongs In The Hall Of Fame

For many fans, it was a disappointing move from the writers for arguably the greatest player in baseball history. While his legacy is stained by his performance enhancing drug use, Bonds’ role in the story of baseball is undeniable. He deserves to be recognized, regardless of the scandals. An...
MLB
NBC4 Columbus

Light Snow: 1-2 inches expected around central Ohio, less south

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fast-moving Alberta Clipper will bring a coating of snow, brisk southwest winds, and slippery roads due to cold pavement temperatures. Another system will bring snow showers Monday afternoon, with a light accumulation Monday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Sunday from 4 a.m....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

List: Central Ohio counties with snow emergencies

Multiple counties across central Ohio have issued snow emergencies as snow moved through Friday morning. VIDEO: Car chase crosses from West Virginia into …. Why did Intel chooses Central Ohio for its chip facility?. Caution about hiring pet sitters. Aidan Dring’s road to recovery. Intel incentives breakdown. Impact of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
SportsGrid

Is MLB Getting Closer To Adding Robot Umpires? Listen Up

Even with the NFL Conference Championships taking place, SportsGrid host Donnie Seymour of The Early Line wants you to listen up about the latest change that could be on its way to Major League Baseball. On Jan. 20, the league announced that robot umpires would be used in Triple-A for...
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy