Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEF8m_0dt132so00

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Dave are to perform on the Feb. 8 broadcast of the Brit Awards, ITV announced.

The show will air live from London's O2 Arena.

"With Omicron continuing to present many challenges in terms of planning, organizers are working around the clock to pull together the best possible show and The BRITs will continue to lead the way in terms of putting on a live music event safely as the United Kingdom navigates the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," the British broadcaster said in a news release Friday.

Artists, nominees and guests will be required to show negative tests for the virus on arrival. Attendees will wear face masks when not eating or drinking.

The event's hosts are to be announced soon, ITV said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

