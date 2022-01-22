“Scambuster Corner” Alert #1

For many, payments apps like CashApp, Venmo, Paypal, and Zelle have become a normal part of life. While some of us may utilize them for transferring miscellaneous funds, like dinner with friends or a piece of furniture bought at a flea market, they’re are also a primary tool for creatives and entrepreneurs who don’t receive a traditional paycheck. That being said, the recent payment app tax changes are well worth noting. Here’s what you should know: The new tax law is part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into existence last year. This means that since it applies to...

