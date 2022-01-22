ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Onvansertib With FOLFIR/Bevacizumab Induces Responses With Manageable Safety in KRAS-Mutant mCRC

By Nichole Tucker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase 1b/2 data for the combination of onvansertib with FOLFIR I and bevacizumab appear promising for paints with KRAS-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Onvansertib, an oral, highly selective PLK1 inhibitor, administered with irinotecan, fluorouracil (5-FU), and folinic acid (leucovorin; FOLFIRI) and bevacizumab (Avastin) was well-tolerated in patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer...

CANCER
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced new data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). A subset of these data will be featured in a poster presented by Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz, principal investigator, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCOGI) on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
