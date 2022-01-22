Onvansertib With FOLFIR/Bevacizumab Induces Responses With Manageable Safety in KRAS-Mutant mCRC

Thomas C. Krivak, MD: Absolutely loved the discussion, and we brought up a lot of these trials. This is a slide from Dr Westin at MD Anderson [MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas] and we thank her for it. This is a nice summary slide. GOG-0218, ICON7 led the way with using bevacizumab [Avastin], SOLO1, Dr Katie Moore [Kathleen N. Moore, The Stephenson Cancer Center, The University of Oklahoma] doing this trial, and this was a pivotal trial looking at patients with upfront ovarian cancer, BRCA mutated, somatic and germline, the majority of these were germline; and then obviously PRIMA and PAOLA trying to expand that indication. We touched on all these as we went through our recommendations. This slide highlights some of the similarities, but differences, and Dr Chan, you had mentioned that the PRIMA population is different than the SOLO population. You see stage III, stage IV is different, optimal, suboptimal is going to be different. I look at PAOLA, and for some reason, I don’t know why, but PAOLA, that 70/30, the number of optimals, interval dubulkings, even that 7% no surgery. We always said we operate on everybody, operate on everybody, and sometimes I go back, and I start to think did I really? I don’t think I operate on everybody. I think I operate on everybody who I think will do well with surgery. I operate on people who I think will do well with surgery that sometimes don’t do well. But when I don’t think they’re going to do well, I usually don’t. Ashley is laughing because she’s thinking that’s 1 in 1000. But I do think that we do not operate on some patients, and I think PRIMA and PAOLA are very nice and what we see in the clinic.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO