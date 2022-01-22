ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

Private collection of Hudson River School paintings on auction block

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYecO_0dt12TLj00

PLEASANT VALLEY – The private, single-owner collection of paintings by noted artists from the renowned Hudson River School – 62 works in all – is now held in an online auction that’s to end on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The Hudson River School consisted of mid-19th century “Nature Painters” who found spirituality in nature. These adventuresome artists hiked to see impressive views. They sketched and did studies in the field to bring back to their studios and create finished paintings. In doing so, these artists celebrated and depicted the pristine magnificence of the American landscape of the period.

The Hudson River served as the main route of travel to the best places; it also provided the best subject matter. New York City, with the National Academy of Design, was at the center of the American art world in the 19th century. Now, seasoned collectors, as well as novices to the genre, can experience the beauty, tranquility and grandness of nature from the palettes of these artists.

The curated auction is from the personal collection of Robert and Susan Doyle of Fishkill, dedicated collectors of the first American School of Art that later became known as the Hudson River School, in upstate New York.

All the paintings are original works and nearly all have been professionally cleaned and conserved. Every painting would be a worthy addition to a collection.

Works of particular interest include the following lots.

Lot 1, by Thomas Benjamin Pope (1834-1891), is an oil on canvas titled View from West Point and is a classic Hudson River School depiction, of a cadet couple looking north toward Pollepel Island and the Northgate to the Highlands. The view has Storm King Mountain on the left and Breakneck Mountain on the right. The work is 12 inches by 22 inches (sight, minus the frame).

Lot 10 is an oil on canvas by William Rickarby Miller (1818-1893), titled View of New York City from Weehawken, NJ. It measures 21 inches by 35 ½ inches and is signed and dated 1860 lower left. Miller was a prolific painter, producing hundreds of watercolors, oils and pen-and-ink sketches. His work can be seen in the collection of the prestigious New York Historical Society.

Lot 60 is an oil on canvas View of Sugarloaf Mountain on the Hudson River with Sailboat by Norton Bush (1834-1894), artist signed and dated 1874. The artwork measures 13 inches by 24 inches (sight, less frame). Through many of his paintings, Bush’s goal was to inspire the viewer with the overwhelming aspects of nature and the diminished relative position of human beings.

Previews are available online, or in person by appointment only (and only to registered bidders), from Feb 2-16 in Fishkill, N.Y. To schedule an in-person preview, you may call Absolute Auction & Realty at (800) 243-0061 or (845) 635-3169; or, you can send an email to info@AARauctions.com.

For more information visit www.AARauctions.com. Updates are posted often.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

The New York State Writers Institute announces its Spring schedule

ALBANY — The New York State Writers Institute announced its Spring 2022 schedule of events featuring over two dozen literary luminaries and creative artists, a series-within-a-series titled American HerStory and a film festival coming to the Capital District. The institute announced details of the season last week, hinting at black cloud COVID-19 has cast over […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Public Library news : Most-loved loans of 2021

Borrowing picked up last year as we were able to increase our hours while taking appropriate safety precautions. One thing remains certain: Our borrowers know what they love! Below are some of your most-loved loans of 2021. Up first is Most Borrowed Novel: “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. This reader favorite was even the […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Peter Pryor, A Champion for Equity

DELMAR- Peter Pryor, the civil rights attorney who traded in his soldier’s rifle for a law degree, leading the charge for racial equity from Albany courtrooms, died on Dr. Martin Luther King’s Day at the age of 95. His years on this earth were spent fighting racial injustice with the use of the Constitution. “I […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Plug Power at Vista Tech Park

SLINGERLANDS — The town Planning Board received a glimpse of what Plug Power would look like once the proposed facility is finally erected at the end of the cul-de-sac on Vista Boulevard. Representatives from the power plant company revealed Syvertsen Rigosu Architects’ rendering of the proposed 350,000-square-foot, modern steel and glass facility at 125 Vista […]
SLINGERLANDS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Fishkill, NY
City
Pleasant Valley, NY
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news : Family Storytime

Come celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day on Sat., Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m., when Miss Lisa and Mrs. Brown will share their favorite books, songs, and felt board stories. This interactive, multi-age storytime will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Children ages 2 to […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Spotlight News

RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday

Elementary-age kids can celebrate the Chinese New Year by creating a colorful, good luck Chinese dragon. Pick up your supplies on Tuesday, Feb. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. Library 101 Home school families are invited for a crash course in how to use the public library on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. Registration required, […]
RAVENA, NY
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library news : Winter Reading Challenge

Can you help us reach our goal of completing 3,000 books during January?  All ages are encouraged to participate in the annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing.  Log all of your January reading by Monday, Jan. 31 on Beanstack, individually or as a family.  We could win prizes […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Painting#The Hudson River School#American School Of Art
Spotlight News

Five Questions: Cathryn Salamone (Cathryn Wake)

Catheryn Salamone, a Colonie High 2008 graduate, is chasing her acting dreams and is building an extensive catalog of stage and television performances. She was introduced to acting at an early age at Veeder Elementary School. The New York City resident is currently working in San Diego, California and performs under the stage name Cathryn […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

The Pool Company announces Sanjeev Bahl as Chief Operating Officer

LATHAM — Latham, The Pool Company, the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, announced the appointment of Sanjeev Bahl as Chief Operating Officer, effective Jan. 24. In this role, Bahl will lead Latham’s Global operations organization, overseeing all manufacturing, supply chain, EHS, quality, and […]
LATHAM, NY
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library news : Valentine Card Project

Our popular card project continues!  Make someone’s day by making valentines that Community Caregivers will distribute to their clients.  Your colorful greetings are greatly appreciated by local residents who may be homebound.  All ages are encouraged to get creative – make it a family project!  Original or repurposed cards should be no larger than 5 […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
Spotlight News

Colonie police ID man hit by car on Central Avenue

COLONIE — Police have identified the man struck by a vehicle while crossing Central Avenue on Monday, Jan. 24. A family member positively identified David Madden, 31, of Schenectady, and has contacted Albany Medical Center Hospital, said Lt. Robert Donnelly. The man was hit at around 7:59 p.m. while crossing Central Avenue near the Dollar […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Homeowners fighting to find a house amid rising costs.

ALBANY – Inventory of homes for sale remained low throughout the year and prices continued to rise in the Empire State in 2021, according to a housing report released today by the New York State Association of Realtors. Median sales prices comparing December 2020 to December 2021 rose 8.3-percent – from $348,000 in 2020 to […]
REAL ESTATE
Spotlight News

Toll Gate Ice Cream proposing a delicious new development

SLINGERLANDS — The family that owns Toll Gate Ice Cream and Coffee Shop is proposing to rehabilitate the single-story building behind the shuttered eatery to open a new ice cream shop there. Zautner Toll Gate Enterprises LLC is scheduled to present plans to the town’s Development Planning Committee on Thursday, Jan. 20 for a new […]
SLINGERLANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Report: Grandma’s is sold

COLONIE — Grandma’s Pies has been sold. According to a report in the Albany Business Review, the building at 1275 Central Ave. sold for $950,000 and includes the adjacent building that is leased to Parivar Grocery & Café. In August, 2018, the iconic Grandma’s Pies was taken over by Alex Morales, who owns LaFiesta, a […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news : Operation Donate

The library will be accepting donations of personal care items, beginning February 1st, and running through the end of the month. All donations will benefit the Sgt. Henry Johnson Veterans House in Albany. A donation box can be found on the display table. Grab & Go for Adults If you can’t make it to the […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy