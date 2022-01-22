Downingtown Area SD Community Invited to Attend Virtual Focus Group

IMMACULATA UNIVERSITY, PA — Immaculata University is doing its part to care for the earth and its resources. With a generous donation from Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere ’72, the Parsons Science Pavilion, currently under construction, will include 28 institutional-grade solar collector panels. The panels will be mounted on a portion of the building’s roof parapet, which will supply much of the electricity needed to operate eight enthalpy wheels. As an integral component of the HVAC system, these wheels will recover and redistribute previously expended energy used in the heating and cooling of the new facility. In combination, the two systems are estimated to save approximately $17,000 per year in electric and fuel costs, reduce the consumption of propane burned each year by approximately 8,200 gallons, and reduce CO2 emissions by the equivalent of approximately 68,000 pounds of coal not burned by the utility company to produce electricity.

