ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

Downingtown Area SD Community Invited to Attend Virtual Focus Group

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Downingtown Area School District (DASD) is in the process of reviewing their communication initiatives and is seeking input from school personnel, parents and the community through a series of focus groups. Focus group participants will share their perceptions about the district as well as its...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf Announces $23 Million in Second Round of Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program Awards

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced $23 million in funding for 25 projects that will create local strategies to stop gun and group violence across Pennsylvania. The grants are part of the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Quinn, Williams Vote to Support Health Care Heroes

HARRISBURG, PA — Reps. Chris Quinn (R-Delaware) and Craig Williams (R-Chester and Delaware) joined their colleagues this week to support a bi-partisan initiative appropriating $225 million in federal pandemic relief funds to support health care workers and facilities for the recruitment and retention of caregivers. “The sacrifices our health...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Downingtown, PA
Education
City
Downingtown, PA
Downingtown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MyChesCo

Cleanroom Manufacturer Opens Second PA Location in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced this week that AES Clean Technology, a designer, manufacturer, and builder of cleanroom facilities, will invest $14.2 million to open a new manufacturing facility in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County, and create 97 new, full-time jobs. The company is also retaining 95 jobs at its headquarters in Montgomery County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Focus Group#Focus Groups#Dasd
MyChesCo

$1 Million Announced for Environmental Conservation in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Senator John I. Kane (D-Delaware/Chester) this week announced $994,992 in grants for several grants to improve conservation in Chester County. The first of these grants, funded through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program, funds projects that replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles that helps reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas. Three additional grants, funded through the Growing Greener program, are provided projects reducing pollutants in Pennsylvania’s waterways.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Raises Minimum Wage for Commonwealth Workers

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will raise the minimum wage for commonwealth employees to $15 per hour by January 31, 2022. Gov. Wolf signed Executive Order 2016-02 in March of 2016 to raise the minimum wage for commonwealth employees under...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

Big Water’s Got a Friend in Pennsylvania: They Sit at the Highest Levels of PA Government

CHESTER, PA — The City of Chester Receiver, Michael Doweary, his staff and subcontractors have a duty to be truthful and transparent with Commonwealth citizens. The public dissemination of false information by the Office of the Receiver regarding the Chester Water Authority (CWA) and in particular, the Commonwealth’s and Receiver’s interactions with CWA, breached these duties.
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Local Physician Expands Educational Opportunities at Alma Mater

CHALFONT, PA — Local president and physician of Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute, Robert Kelly, DO, receives educational honors including the appointment of his status to Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine – his medical school alma mater. The University of...
CHALFONT, PA
MyChesCo

Immaculata University Adds Solar Panels to Newest Campus Building

IMMACULATA UNIVERSITY, PA — Immaculata University is doing its part to care for the earth and its resources. With a generous donation from Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere ’72, the Parsons Science Pavilion, currently under construction, will include 28 institutional-grade solar collector panels. The panels will be mounted on a portion of the building’s roof parapet, which will supply much of the electricity needed to operate eight enthalpy wheels. As an integral component of the HVAC system, these wheels will recover and redistribute previously expended energy used in the heating and cooling of the new facility. In combination, the two systems are estimated to save approximately $17,000 per year in electric and fuel costs, reduce the consumption of propane burned each year by approximately 8,200 gallons, and reduce CO2 emissions by the equivalent of approximately 68,000 pounds of coal not burned by the utility company to produce electricity.
COLLEGES
MyChesCo

$25 Million Announced in Economic Recovery for Abandoned Mine Lands

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced funding for environmental restoration projects focused on economic development or community revitalization at abandoned mine land (AML) locations across Pennsylvania. This year, $25 million will be made available for reclamation projects with economic development components. “These newly approved projects will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

ECRI Names Cybersecurity Attacks the Top Health Technology Hazard for 2022

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ECRI, an independent, nonprofit organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision-makers worldwide, lists cybersecurity attacks as the top health technology hazard for 2022 in its just-released annual report. Cybersecurity incidents can disrupt more than business operations, warns the nation’s largest federally...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Diversified Search Group Announces New Managing Directors

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Diversified Search Group announced the recent appointment of three new Managing Directors, each adding to the firm’s deep capabilities in serving the needs of clients across key industries and sectors. Allen Chan joins the Corporate Practice, Lois Mufuka Martin joins the Education Practice, and Alicia Salerno has been promoted in the Nonprofit Practice.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy