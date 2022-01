· From the IGL blog, a reminder that doing randomized trials with SMEs can be really hard, and it is great to see sharing of lessons from one that didn’t go so well: “We set out to recruit 500 businesses over two years. Recruitment of SMEs proved difficult from the outset in 2019, but uncertainty and disruption due to Brexit and then Covid-19 created additional challenges and affected our ability to deliver support and collect data from firms. We eventually managed to recruit 229 firms into the trial, but only 43 firms answered the endline survey….We experienced challenges in terms of programme take-up, even for firms that signed up to attend our events….Some of the mechanisms we set out to test through our trial, such as peer effects, relied on good attendance. Thus the quality of the intervention was hampered by low sample size.”

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO