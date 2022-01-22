ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In 'Framing Agnes,' filmmaker uses trans history to illuminate current issues

By Max Gao
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor his sophomore feature film, Canadian filmmaker Chase Joynt has set out to widen the lens through which transgender history is viewed, using a number of genre-blurring techniques to revisit the case of a pseudonymized trans woman that was once considered exceptional. Directed by Joynt and co-written by him...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

TV actor Vachik Mangassarian dies of Covid-19 complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a character actor who appeared on "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Mentalist" has died of Covid-19 complications, according to his manager. He was 78. Mangassarian was vaccinated, his manager Valerie McCaffrey told NBC News. He had posted several anti-vaccine and anti-President Joe Biden memes on his Facebook in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

How current struggle for social justice fits into history

How do Black Lives Matter and other movements for social justice fit into the larger history of the struggle for civil rights?. Tim Boyum talks with Chrsytal Regan, new section chief for education at the N.C. Museum of History.
EDUCATION
BET

Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
TheDailyBeast

‘Batgirl’ Casts First Openly Trans Character in DC Feature Film History

Batgirl has found Barbara Gordon’s bestie in actor Ivory Aquino, Deadline reported Monday. The When We Rise star will portray bartender Alysia Yeoh, who was the first major transgender character to appear in a mainstream comic book upon her 2011 debut. Yeoh will be the first openly transgender character to be represented in a live-action film adaptation of a DC Comics title. Aquino will join an already-stacked cast, including Leslie Grace as the titular masked hero, Brendan Fraser as the film’s villain, J.K. Simmons as Batgirl’s father, and Michael Keaton finally back in the batsuit, decades after he first appeared in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman flick. Speculation that Aquino, who is transgender, had been cast first sparked earlier this month after Grace posted a shot of what appeared to be the film’s set, tagging Aquino and referencing Yeoh in the caption. A release date for Batgirl, currently in production, has not been announced.
MOVIES
nationalblackguide.com

Black Trans Filmmakers Declare Transphobia Is a Sin

When Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi and J Mase III began co-editing the Black Trans Prayer Book a few years ago, they had no idea how much the idea of dismantling toxic religious practices would resonate around the globe. In January of 2019, they hosted the first of what would become an annual event called the #TransphobiaIsASin Campaign. This social media event's purpose is to bring attention to religious violence impacting Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Expansive people globally (especially those that are Black, Brown and/or Indigenous.)
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Forgiveness: Reflections From History and Current Research

At times, people may restore feelings of self-worth and emotional safety by vilifying and distancing themselves from someone who has hurt them. People who have trouble forgiving and blame others for their problems experience greater health difficulties. Some research suggests that forgiveness must be unconditional in order to confer health...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelica Ross
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#Sundance Film Festival#Contain Us#Racism#Canadian#American#The University Of Chicago#Nbc News
HuffingtonPost

Joe Rogan’s Hot Take On The Term ‘Black’ Stuns Trevor Noah

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday mocked podcaster Joe Rogan for his hot take on the term “Black.”. Rogan, during a podcast episode this week with controversial professor Jordan Peterson, said that “unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
rolling out

‘Rolling out’ senior editor N. Ali Early has died

N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died. Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.
ATLANTA, GA
Radar Online.com

Cheryl Hines Told To Divorce Robert F. Kennedy Jr As Backlash Grow

Cheryl Hines is continuing to be trashed despite attempting to distance herself from her husband Robert F. Kennedy over his recent Anne Frank remarks — and many are questioning why she hasn't filed for divorce. On Tuesday, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress finally issued a statement directly addressing RFK...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson eviscerated by experts for ‘whackadoo’ and ‘deadly’ interview on climate crisis

Joe Rogan has provoked more backlash after allowing a controversial clinical psychologist to go on lengthy “rants” of climate misinformation during an episode of his Spotify podcast.Jordan Peterson announced that “there’s no such thing as climate” and that “climate and everything are the same word” during a four-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, posted on Tuesday.Dr Peterson, who resigned from a tenured professorship at the University of Toronto last week partly over the institution’s mandates on diversity, inclusivity and equity, has written a number of self-help books.He has garnered a large social media following (his YouTube channel alone...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda Get ‘Luck’-y with Upcoming Apple TV Film

Turns out luck is a lady… one who certainly needs a four-leaf clover right about now. In upcoming star-studded adventure film “Luck,” Broadway star Eva Noblezada voices Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who discovers the magical Land of Luck after aging out of foster care — and becomes determined to harness its power to fix her life. The only catch? She must unite the magical creatures in the Land of Luck, who have wily minds of their own. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation unveiled the details behind the Among those magical creatures is a lucky black cat named Bob (Simon...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy