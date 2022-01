SAN JOSE — Russell Hancock, president of Joint Venture Silicon Valley, is keeping a close eye on the Bay Area’s economy, monitoring the signs of its strength and taking stock of the weaknesses exposed during the pandemic. The think tank that he leads produces regular reports about the Silicon Valley economy and its job market, which help Hancock keep track of what’s going on in the region. This news organization recently spoke with him about Silicon Valley’s path through the pandemic, the tech sector and the future of work.

