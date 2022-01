For true sushi lovers, nothing beats an omakase. The tasting menu format allows a chef to show off his or her creativity and ensures diners get only the most choice morsels. It's a style of dining that's a major upswing in Houston from new establishments dedicated to the format — think Hidden Omakase, Neo, and Kinokawa — as well as restaurants like Soto Sushi and MF Sushi that prominently feature it among their offerings.

