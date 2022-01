When looking at all of the rental candidates the Chicago Blackhawks have, it’s fair to say that Ryan Carpenter isn’t the flashiest. In 39 games this season, the 31-year-old forward has five assists and sports a minus-6 rating. He’s never been an offensive juggernaut, but he is a respectable bottom-six forward who is capable of playing both center and right wing. He also plays very physically, as he already has an impressive 86 hits this season. This element of his game also would be welcomed to many teams right now.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO