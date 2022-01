The Sun bathes us daily in light, which is one of many types of electromagnetic radiation, along with radio waves, microwaves and gamma rays. We can’t see the vast majority of these energy waves flowing through space, but we can measure them. The light that human eyes can see, as it bounces off objects, has wavelengths of between 380 and 700 nanometres. Within this spectrum, running from violet to red, blue light vibrates with almost the lowest wavelength (400 to 450nm) but almost the highest energy.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO