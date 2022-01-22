ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A day on the ice: Share your ice fishing photos

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Do you like nothing better than spending a day on the ice, dressed for...

lacrossetribune.com

wwnytv.com

A. Bay ice fishing derby is Saturday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Bitterly cold weather and a pandemic? That’s not stopping the annual ice fishing derby in Alexandria Bay Saturday. The fire department’s 23rd annual derby is set to go. One difference: the event will be partly virtual, meaning you’ll use your phone. To weigh in, you’ll text a photo of your catch with your registration number by 4 PM Saturday. Prizes will be awarded on the fire department’s Facebook page at 5 PM.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
putinbaydaily.com

Ice, Ice Fishing, and Ice Boats, Oh My!

When sunshine, moderate winter temperatures, and ice formation combine, there’s no stopping islanders from enjoying the environmental beauty around South Bass Island. Today’s high temperature reached 30ºF, and the east wind never bounced over 13mph. Coupled with bountiful sunshine, the weather was a boon for outdoor enthusiasts.
HOBBIES
Vindy.com

Anglers should exercise caution when ice fishing

A day out on the ice jigging for walleyes, crappies, perch or bluegills is tranquil, exhilarating, fun and, most importantly, dangerous. Ice fishers are itching to get out on Mosquito, Pymatuning, Berlin, Shenango and ponds to take advantage of the early frozen-water season. First ice is often productive, but it also is dangerously unpredictable.
DRINKS
in-fisherman.com

Clothing To Stay Warm While Ice Fishing

In-fisherman's Digital Content Manager Thomas Allen goes through some clothing items he wears ice fishing. Any items from a little chilly to arctic freezing, he has you covered.
HOBBIES
observer-me.com

Are you ready to go ice fishing?

While minimal snow cover is a detriment to skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling, at least some days and most nights offer frigid ice-forming temperatures so local lakes and ponds are freezing to support ice fishing. The big question is, if you get a spur-of-the-moment invitation, do you know where all your gear is located? And is it all in working order?
HOBBIES
KSEN AM 1150

More Ice Fishing Derby ACTION’S On The Way!

The Western Bar in Augusta, is will be holding an ice fishing derby THIS Saturday, 1/22. All the ice fishing FUN will be from 8 until 2 this Saturday at Willow Creek Reservoir. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be food & door prizes at the Western Bar when the derby concludes Saturday afternoon. Entry fee will be $20, with 20% donated to the Western Bar Larry Krone Memorial Scholarship. You can register BEFORE this Saturday, at the Western Bar, Roberts Bate & Tackle, Teton Taxidermy, or ON Saturday, at the boat ramp. See the Western Bar in Augusta for details...
AUGUSTA, MT
KXAN

Best Clam ice fishing gear

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Between skiing and snowboarding, winter is an exciting season. Another fun activity is fishing. From jackets, fishing poles, tents, lures, gloves, and other accessories, Clam is the go-to brand for everything ice fishing. Jackets, bibs and gloves are designed for...
HOBBIES
Omak Chronicle

Peterson claims ice fishing grand prize

MOLSON — Sarah Peterson took home the grand prize from the Jan. 15 Northwest Ice Fishing Festival on Sidley Lake. She pulled 136 ounces of fish from the frozen lake near Molson and won $1,000. The festival drew 87 adult anglers and seven youth; 36 participants got fish. Also...
HOBBIES
Bradford Era

Robertson: Kinzua ice fishing dream

Last Wednesday, Chad Frantz dragged his sled across the bay on the Kinzua Dam. The ice had finally frozen thick enough to fish on and he was looking forward to trying his luck. He quickly drilled five 8-inch holes in the ice and baited up with some hefty 9-inch minnows attached to a large, red, treble hook tied to 60 lb. fluorocarbon.
HOBBIES
skyhinews.com

Grand County Fishing Report: Ice is finally here

Finally! With the recent storms and cold temperatures in the county, ice fishing is starting to kick off on the nearby lakes. The snow has put some tremendous weight on the thin ice causing some very inconsistent ice conditions. We always ask that ice anglers please keep in mind that safety comes first when venturing out on the ice and ask not to forget to pack your safety gear. First aid kits, throw ropes, spud bars and making sure that you are properly dressed for the conditions are just a few suggestions when planning a trip.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Republic

Ice Fishing is fun when safety is practiced

The winter weather roller-coaster ride we’ve been on has taken another turn to colder days. As temperatures drop and lakes freeze up once more, ice fishermen will be heading to local waters in search of some fine catches and much needed relief from cabin fever. Ice fishing offers anglers...
HOBBIES
Daily Herald

For successful ice fishing, target panfish with various bait

Ice fishing season is in full swing in the area, and along with it comes a chance for some of the best and most consistent panfishing of the year. Dedicated ice anglers have long targeted panfish species like bluegill, crappie and perch. This is the case not only because they provide a great fight on ultralight ice tackle, but they also make great table fare and generally taste better when caught out of cold water.
HOBBIES
1075zoofm.com

Montana Ice Fishing Hacks – Bungie Cord Ice Cleats

It has been an interesting winter so far in 2022: a short period of extreme cold, followed by some mild temperatures. This has made my annual ice fishing trips a little difficult but hasn't stopped me from going. Normally, an inch or two of snow on the surface of the...
MISSOULA, MT
chemungcountyny.gov

Park Station is Now Open for Ice Fishing and Ice Skating

Park Station is Now Open for Ice Fishing and Ice Skating. ERIN- The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announces that ice fishing and ice skating at Park Station is now open. The hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., daily. All motorized vehicles (including but not limited...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
twincitieslive.com

Ice Fishing with a Wilcraft

Kelli met up with Tom Roering, the founder of The Wilcraft, in North Saint Paul. She went for a ride in this versatile watercraft that can keep you fishing all year long!
HOBBIES

