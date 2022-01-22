A day on the ice: Share your ice fishing photos

Finally! With the recent storms and cold temperatures in the county, ice fishing is starting to kick off on the nearby lakes. The snow has put some tremendous weight on the thin ice causing some very inconsistent ice conditions. We always ask that ice anglers please keep in mind that safety comes first when venturing out on the ice and ask not to forget to pack your safety gear. First aid kits, throw ropes, spud bars and making sure that you are properly dressed for the conditions are just a few suggestions when planning a trip.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO