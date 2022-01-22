ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleanup begins after winter storm strikes mid-Atlantic coast

A winter storm that targeted a narrow zone around the Atlantic coast has moved offshore, leaving behind a trail of slippery snow and ice in its wake.

Thankfully, the storm did not leave many in South Carolina, North Carolina or Virginia in the dark. As of Saturday morning, fewer than 3,000 households were without power in all three states, according to PowerOutage.US.

The lack of power outages does not mean that the storm did not pack a punch, though. Ice fell Friday from the Carolinas all the way into portions of far eastern Georgia, with widespread reports of up to 0.10 of an inch of ice occurring in these areas, more than enough to cause dangerous travel.

There were pockets of even higher amounts of ice accretion as well. Up to half an inch of ice was measured at the National Weather Service office in Morehead City, North Carolina, and AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer got to experience a rare view: an ice storm at the beach, seen at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

On Friday night, Delta Airlines Flight 5501 skidded off the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport as it was taxiing back to the gate, an incident blamed on the snowy and icy conditions there. None of the 19 passengers on the flight were injured, ABC 11 News reported.

Ice was not the only hazard, with snow reports as far south as Georgia, all the way up into the Delmarva Peninsula through Friday night. Snow reports of more than 3 inches were generally confined to north-central South Carolina through southeastern Virginia, including areas around Virginia Beach, where heavier snowfall bands set up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhCei_0dt0zuzT00

Northern parts of the Outer Banks, parts of Virginia Beach and beaches on the southern tip of the Delmarva all saw their usually sand-covered beaches add a layer of snow on top. In Corolla, North Carolina, 3 inches of snow was measured, with snow reports of 5 to 7 inches in and around Virginia Beach. Snowfall made it as far north as Fenwick Island, Delaware, where 1.5 inches of snow was reported.

Chris Knox, the Public Information Officer for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, expected to see a "significant increase" in crash reports compared to a typical Friday night, ABC 11 News reported.

In Virginia Beach, a truck overturned while driving down a snowy road, but the driver was uninjured, WAVY News 10 reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdZPz_0dt0zuzT00

While Saturday will be another chilly day in the Southeast, temperatures are set to rise above freezing for many areas impacted by the storm, which will help clear the roads for safe travel. However, that relief is temporary, as frigid low temperatures are expected Sunday morning, which could cause a refreeze overnight and lead to icy spots on the roads on Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to again top the freezing mark during the day on Sunday, which should help melt any ice that forms overnight Saturday.

