ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Richard Branson’s Moskito Island Lets You Choose Your Own Adventure

By Helena Madden
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1570vJ_0dt0zqSZ00

Nights on Moskito Island can be quiet. That’s due in part to geography—the tiny, 125-acre private isle is in the tranquil British Virgin Islands —but it’s also very much by design. My first evening at the Branson Estate , after a dinner of fresh mahi-mahi, lamb shanks and tuna sashimi, I strolled the dark, meandering path back to my residence, swung open the door (with no room keys, the place felt like a second home) and was met by a pin-drop silence broken only by the waves gently crashing just outside the window.

But that’s only one sublime experience on Moskito Island, created by Virgin Group founder and space-adventuring billionaire Sir Richard Branson . There are more to be had. What sets this newest escape apart from other postcard-worthy BVI destinations—including Branson’s neighboring Necker Island , which you can book in its entirety for $105,000 per night—are its options. With three distinct estates on the property, Moskito is like a choose your own adventure set in a breezy, impeccably curated paradise.

So while my first evening at the serene Branson Estate, with its picturesque balconies, vaulted beam ceilings and vast common areas, was centered around relaxation—a quiet glass of bubbly in the hot tub; rinsing off in the cabana-like outdoor shower under a clear sky full of glittering stars—my time at the hilltop Oasis Estate was more focused on rum punches and swapping stories with the other guests.

Encompassing a sprawling contemporary mansion resembling a Hollywood Hills bachelor pad, the Oasis experience seems engineered for the all-night party crowd, with an infinity pool, a swim-up bar and a fire pit. Here, the thrum of nearby revelers persisted late into the evening, a far cry (if a relatively short distance) from the waves that had lulled me to sleep at Branson.

The final offering, the Point Estate , is a hybrid of the other two. Situated at the edge of the island, the cliffside residences have spectacular water views, and it’s the only estate on the island with a kids’ bunk room; for even more family-friendly ease, it also offers direct beach access. As with every accommodation here, you’ll be assigned a dedicated estate manager who can do everything from source your favorite caviar for dinner to whisk the kids off to investigate Moskito’s remote corners in a golf cart.

Regardless of which option you choose, guests have access to a bevy of amenities to suit a range of travel styles. Moskito has two tennis courts along with paddleboards and kayaks for exploring the coast. Or try a Hobie Cat, a small sailing catamaran with a mesh hull that guarantees you’ll get splashed; I found it a welcome reprieve from the midday heat and one of the best ways to appreciate the island from afar. Take it to Manchioneel Beach, where the clear, warm water is the perfect shade of cerulean. Should you opt to charter a yacht—an add-on the Moskito staff can help arrange—the other BVI are at your disposal as well.

Before we depart, Branson meets me at Necker, in characteristically good spirits despite having just taken a tumble from his bike during a charity race on Tortola a few days prior. We pay a visit to the island’s colony of ring-tailed lemurs, which climb all over us in search of treats, before sitting down at an enormous wood table carved in the shape of a crocodile for an open-air lunch. His ethos for Moskito, and the larger Virgin resort portfolio, is straightforward: “Beautiful places should be shared.” On Moskito Island, how you choose to enjoy that magnificent place is very much up to you.

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Private Jet Tour of the Americas Takes You From the Atacama Desert to the Glaciers of Newfoundland

If you want to see the best parts of the Western Hemisphere without lifting a finger, Safrans du Monde has you covered. The French travel agency, which specializes in custom itineraries, has partnered with all-business-class airline La Compagnie to design a new all-inclusive Grand Tour of the Americas. Running from April 26 to May 11, the luxury trip will allow travelers to explore the vast North and South American continents aboard a cushy private jet. Over the course of 17 days, travelers will make seven stops to visit breathtaking natural wonders that run the gamut from the glaciers of Patagonia to the...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Watch: The New $2.6 Million Lamborghini Countach Just Hit the Streets for the First Time

After wowing crowds at Pebble Beach last August, the new Lamborghini Countach has made a decidedly dramatic debut on public roads. The hybrid supercar, which was designed in honor of the original Countach’s 50th birthday, tore through the Italian countryside with two of its formative predecessors in tow: the first Countach LP 400 to roll off the line and the last Countach 25th Anniversary model ever produced. Aside from the sheer spectacle, the trio’s ride highlighted the evolution of the iconic Raging Bull from an angular ‘80s ride to a futuristic four-wheeler. The commemorative edition is known officially as the Countach LPI...
CARS
Robb Report

A Waterfall Links This New 255-Foot Superyacht’s Glass-Bottomed Aquarium With a Swimming Pool

After unveiling his first superyacht concept in 2020, Norwegian influencer Denis Suka, a.k.a. The Yacht Mogul, has penned another amenity-packed vessel for fellow yachting connoisseurs. The Instagram star, who has some 763,000 followers on his profile, joined forces with Abbasli Design for the new concept christened simply Mogul 777. The numerical designation denotes the superyacht’s length, which is an impressive 77.7 meters (or 255 feet) from tip to tail. Suka’s latest creation is not just big, but beautiful, too. With a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the vessel is replete with sleek, sporty lines and has striking triangular windows along the hull....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS Austin

Let Campspot help you plan your next outdoor adventure

The last several years have seen tremendous growth in the outdoor travel industry, as Americans have sought safe, outdoor vacations away from crowds. Michael Scheinman, Chief Executive Officer of Campspot, is joining us now to discuss the increased popularity of camping, along with some top camping destinations. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
allears.net

AllEars TV: The BEST and WORST Rides in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

There are some heavy hitters on the list from The Wizarding World, Marvel Super Hero Island, and Jurassic Park. Which is on top? Get ready to find out!. Click Below for a Ranking of the Rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure!. AllEars TV: Don’t Leave Hollywood Studios Without Eating...
LIFESTYLE
themeparktourist.com

Rumor of Popular Attraction Returning To Universal's Islands of Adventure

It was originally announced back in August 2020 that Poseidon's Fury along with a number of other rides would stop operating at Universal's Islands of Adventure because of a lack of foot traffic due to capacity caps when the park reopened after COVID-19 closures. Now, almost two years on, there...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Here’s What It’s Like to Live on the Galápagos Islands

The first human inhabitant of the Galápagos Islands was kind of a mess. That honor belongs to sailor Patrick Watkins—“Irish Pat”—who somehow lost his boat and was stranded on the black sand beaches of Floreana for two years, from 1807 to 1809, a strange new animal amongst the sea birds, turtles, and iguanas.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Choose Your Own Adventure#Tuna#Design#The Branson Estate#Virgin Group#Oasis Estate#The Point Estate
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Oceanview vs Balcony staterooms on a Royal Caribbean cruise

There are a number of different types of cabins on a modern Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Something to suit every budget and preference. Balcony rooms are the most prevalent cabin type, but for those who don’t think they need a balcony as they just won’t spend time on it, an oceanview (outside view) stateroom provides some natural light and views, at a more affordable price.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Robb Report

This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Changes Itinerary Due to Berthing Conflict

Guests boarding Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas on January 22, 2022, have already been advised of itinerary changes for their sailing. Unlike recent sailings that have been troubled with port cancellations, however, the changes for Allure of the Seas are only a rearranging of the planned ports of call on the original itinerary.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

If the race to develop the ultimate eVTOL were decided strictly by looks, the Bellwether Volar would be the clear winner. The early renderings show a vehicle that looks like something James Bond would pilot, an F1 car mixed with a fighter jet that would be well suited for pulling up in front of the casino in Monaco or outrunning a horde of global terrorists. While many of the technical details remain secret, Bellwether is now conducting multiple test flights of a half-scale demonstrator model. A spokesperson told Robb Report it plans to release a video of that prototype in flight...
CARS
Robb Report

This 233-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Razor-Sharp Bow to Help It Cut Through the High Seas

SkyStyle has christened its latest superyacht concept Unique 71, and, at first blush, the vessel certainly lives up to that name. The 223-footer features a wholly unique wedge-like profile designed to set it apart from anything currently on the water. The Italian design studio, which specializes in aircraft interiors, has joined forces with Denison to bring its first yacht concept to market. SkyStyle’s founders, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo, met with the Ft. Lauderdale firm at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and were able to get support for Unique 71. “Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
Robb Report

This 500-Year-Old Boticelli Painting of Jesus Just Sold for $45.4 Million

On Thursday morning in New York, during an old masters auction, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows (ca. 1500) for $45.5 million, making it the second most expensive work by the Italian Renaissance painter ever to be sold at auction. After a total of three phone bidders entered the race to compete for the painting, two final bidders represented by Sotheby’s senior Old Master specialists Liz Lobkowicz and Christopher Apostle competed in a slow burn for the painting, bringing the hammer price up to $39.3 million. Secured with an irrevocable bid, the piece hammered just under its expectation of $40 million. The price for...
RELIGION
Robb Report

Robb Report

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy