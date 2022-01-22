ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men take corpse into Irish post office to claim dead man’s pension

By Clea Skopeliti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHiY9_0dt0zn3c00
The Garda station of County Carlow, Ireland. Photograph: Alamy

Gardaí have launched an investigation after two men carried a dead body into an Irish post office in an apparent attempt to claim his pension.

The deceased pensioner was described in reports as being “propped up” by the men as they walked into the building in County Carlow on Friday morning.

The outlandish series of events began when one of the men entered the post office at about 11.30am on Friday, asking to collect a pension payment for an older man, the Irish Times reported. He was refused, with staff informing him that the pensioner would have to be present in order for the money to be handed over.

The man returned soon after with two other men, one of whom was in his 60s and appeared to be being supported by the two others. The younger men asked to be given his pension payment.

No cash was handed over and the two men fled the scene, abandoning the man’s body after a woman who had become suspicious raised the alarm with a staff member. The deceased man is reported to have been well known to the men who had been carrying his body.

Related: Irish police rule out foul play over corpse in post office pension incident

Gardaí said they were investigating “all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area”. A postmortem will be conducted.

A woman living beside the post office said her daughter saw the two men carrying the deceased man into the building. “She was leaving my house at the time and said the man looked unwell as his feet were dragging [along] the ground,” the woman, who did not want to be named, told the Irish Independent.

The mayor of Carlow, Fianna Fáil councillor Ken Murnane, said he was “absolutely shocked” to hear the news. “I heard there was a commotion in the post office,” he told the newspaper. “I go by there all the time and it’s a very busy post office – normally there’d be a queue out the door there.

“I was absolutely shocked to hear about what happened. I cannot believe anyone would do something like that. It beggars belief, I’m just shocked.”

The local Fine Gael councillor Fergal Byrne echoed Murnane’s words, saying: “The whole town is in shock.” He described the deceased as “a nice man by all accounts and someone who caused no offence to anyone”.

Byrne said: “The staff in the shop are very shook up from it. I’d like to offer my sympathies to the man’s family also. It’s a bizarre and upsetting situation.”

Comments / 19

Smokey Gin
6d ago

Has anyone seen "Weekends with Bernie"? Those two men just won the shock and awe award. Just awful and saddening for the family.

Reply(5)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Man#Pensioner#County Carlow#The Irish Times#The Irish Independent#Fianna F Il
SoJO 104.9

Two men charged with stealing people’s mail from post office in Ocean Township, NJ

Two men who committed a late night raid of people's mailboxes at a post office in Ocean Township have been arrested and charged for their trespasses. Police arrived to the Oakhurst Post Office around 10:15 pm on January 9 on a report of someone breaking into the mailboxes and when officers arrived on the scene, they saw two people leaving the back of the building.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman charged with murder for squeezing her mother ‘like a python’ until she died

A woman from Minnesota has been charged with murder after allegedly admitting to killing her mother by squeezing her “like a python” until she died.Cassandra Dusold, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her 69-year-old mother Dorothy’s death on Saturday, according to a newly released criminal complaint. The accused was at her mother’s residence at the New Market Township on Saturday when she called 911 and reported that her mother wasn’t breathing, according to a report by local CBS affiliate WCCO, quoting the police complaint. When the Elko New Market Fire Department and Scott County deputies responded to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy