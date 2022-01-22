Wilmington man arrested for fatal shooting at bar in Westside neighborhood, police say

A Wilmington man was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of killing an employee at a West Long Beach Long Beach bar earlier this week, police said.

Salvador Rivera, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop in Chino Friday, Jan. 21 on suspicion of one count of murder in connection to the Sunday night shooting that left an employee dead in the Westside bar Crow’s Nest . The employee killed has since been identified as James Lopez, a 39-year-old resident of Bell, police said today.

The Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to a call about a shooting happening inside a business around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan 16. at 1912 W. Willow St.

Detectives said Rivera was a customer at the bar who had been arguing with Lopez that night. The argument escalated and Rivera pulled out his gun, firing multiple shots into Lopez’s upper body before running away in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after and rendered life-saving aid until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived to transport Lopez to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Rivera is currently being held at Long Beach City Jail where his bail has been set $2 million, police said.

An online fundraiser for Lopez’s memorial and funeral expenses has raised over $21,000 in four days.

