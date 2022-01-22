ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snag These Discounted & Limited Edition Gift Sets From Sephora Before They Sell Out — All of Which Have Five Stars

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faB64_0dt0zlIA00
Courtesy of REN Clean Skincare REN Clean Skincare.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to making ourselves feel like royalty in the comfort of our bathroom, we spare no expense. Whether it’s a celebrity-approved facial spray or a discounted beauty tool we’ve been eyeing on TikTok, our form of self-care is pampering our faces to the fullest. While everyone has their eye on the almost-ending Ulta Skincare sale, we’re focusing on the hidden, limited edition — and rarely discounted — gift sets on Sephora right now.

From the new cult-favorite REN Skincare to classic staple brands like fresh, many people are sleeping on these ongoing sales. Now that the holidays are over, a lot of the leftover releases are heavily discounted, and we, for one, think more people should know what they can get for less than $100 — or even less than $50.

These limited edition sets are selling out fast though, so check out our top picks below!

dpHUE Prep & Shine Kit: Healthy Hair from Scalp to Ends — $38.50, originally $48.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bojnm_0dt0zlIA00
Courtesy of dpHUE dpHUE.

Good for literally any type of hair type and texture, this dpHUE haircare kit features an Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub, their customer-favorite Gloss + Sheer, and a cute as heck comb. With all-natural ingredients such as Pink Himalayan Sea Salt and Apple Cider Vinegar, they provide a gentle but powerful exfoliating treatment to keep hair healthier than ever before.

dpHUE Prep & Shine Kit: Healthy Hair from Scalp to Ends $38.50 Buy now Sign Up

fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Skincare Value Set — $99.00, originally $115.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvfAh_0dt0zlIA00
Courtesy of fresh fresh.

This sought-after set from fresh includes customer-favorites like the Kombucha duo, Black Tea Corset Cream, and a deluxe sample of fresh’s bestselling eye concentrate — all perfect for reviving duller skin. Good for any skin type, this value set is a part of Sephora’s clean brand initiative.

fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Skincare Value Set $99.00 Buy now Sign Up

REN Clean Skincare It’s All Glow Kit — $36.00, originally $52.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkVWC_0dt0zlIA00
Courtesy of REN Clean Skincare REN Clean Skincare.

The one thing we’re really obsessing over in 2022 is REN Skincare, and this glowing set just added fuel to the fire. Good for minimizing the appearance of dull skin and dark circles, this powerful set features the Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic and the award-winning Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream.

