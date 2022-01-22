ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks Elected Chairman of the Alabama Firefighters’ Personnel Standards and Education Commission

By Lee Evancho
 6 days ago
Lorie Denton, Oxford’s Spokeswoman, released that this week Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks was elected to serve as Chairman of the Alabama Firefighters’ Personnel Standards and Education Commission.

Appointed by Alabama Governor Robert Bentley in 2015 and re-appointed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in 2019, he was elected by his fellow commissioners to carry out the duties and responsibilities associated with the chairman’s role. Chairman Sparks’ term will expire in the summer of 2023.

Among other duties established by law, the Alabama Firefighters’ Personnel Standards and Education Commission establishes and approves regulations and bylaws, sets minimum standards for firefighter certification, and ensures the efficient operation of the Alabama Fire College.

The Commission is established by Section 36-32-2 of the Code of Alabama 1975 and is made up of seven appointed members. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor each appoint one member. The Alabama Firefighters’ Association, the Professional Fire Fighters of Alabama, Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs, and the Alabama Association of Volunteer Fire Departments each appoint one member. All appointees must receive confirmation from the Alabama Senate with the exception of the State Fire Marshal who serves as the only permanent member by virtue of his position.

Chairman Sparks began his firefighting career as a Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Oxford in 1983. On February 13, 1987, Chairman Sparks became a full time member of the Anniston Fire Department. Chief Sparks rose through the ranks at Anniston and was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief on January 3, 2003. He retired after 20 years of service with the Anniston Fire Department on February 13, 2007. On March 3, 2007, he became the full time Fire Chief for the City of Oxford. Chairman Sparks is involved in several civic organizations in his community. He is a Past President of the Alabama Fire Chief’s Association and was voted the 2015 Alabama Fire Chief of the Year.

Calhoun County Senate Race Welcomes Fourth Candidate

On Thursday, January 27th Danny McCullars became the latest candidate to join the Senate District 12 race. Mr. McCullars joins Wayne Willis, Wendy Draper, and Keith Kelley. Mr. McCullars is the only Democrat currently running. The deadline to qualify is January 28th so without a last minute entry these will the the candidates for this seat. The Calhoun County Journal had the opportunity to speak with Mr. McCullars and ask about his motivation in running and his stance on important issues.
