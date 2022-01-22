ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Vandals break into Lawrence County church, leave several thousand dollars in damage

By Bobby Stilwell
 6 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A church sustained several thousand dollars of damage sometime in the past week.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said somebody broke into New Antioch Church of Christ on County Road 217. Sheriff Max Sanders said vandals damaged windows, TVs, copy machines, audio/video equipment, overturned bookshelves, and furniture.

    Several thousand dollars of damage was left behind after vandals broke into a Lawrence County church. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)
    Several thousand dollars of damage was left behind after vandals broke into a Lawrence County church. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
    Several thousand dollars of damage was left behind after vandals broke into a Lawrence County church. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)
    Several thousand dollars of damage was left behind after vandals broke into a Lawrence County church. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)
    Several thousand dollars of damage was left behind after vandals broke into a Lawrence County church. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)
    Several thousand dollars of damage was left behind after vandals broke into a Lawrence County church. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on who may have broken into the church is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291. The Sheriff’s Office said anyone involved in the break-in will face burglary and criminal mischief charges once identified.

Ardmore Police search for robbery suspect

ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ardmore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say robbed a local business. In a Facebook post, police say the person robbed a local business and a stole a white 2013 Chevrolet Traverse with the license plate number LBNW91 from Florida. If you have information related […]
