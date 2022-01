"There's chaos in you." Disney has unveiled the first trailer for their next streaming series called Moon Knight, introducing another new superhero to the screen. The series is launching at the end of March. In here, Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former Marine who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. Turning himself into "Moon Knight." But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life, fighting against his own multiple identities. In addition to Isaac, this series stars Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and May Calamawy. It's another Kevin Feige creation and so far it looks quite interesting. There's so many strange things going on, plus only one shot of him in the suit and no action scenes in this trailer. Huh. Check it out.

