Syracuse, NY

You can bet on games on your phone, but not on Syracuse or any other in-state college

 6 days ago
Don’t bother taking out your phone to place a mobile wager on tonight’s Syracuse-Duke basketball game.

You can’t. Yes, the state legalized mobile sports wagering this year, but Syracuse.com reports one of the provisions of the law is that you can’t bet on Syracuse, nor any other in-state college team. At least 19 states that allow sports betting, including New Jersey, have similar restrictions.

One of the main reasons for the restrictions is that the NCAA wants them.

When New York legalized sports betting at casinos in 2019, that law also included a prohibition on betting on in-state colleges.

